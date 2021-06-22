Anglers inadvertently catch a 6-foot saltwater crocodile on their fishing line

A pair of anglers snagged a saltwater crocodile on a fishing line by mistake and shared video of the bizarre encounter on the internet.

Ren Pedersen and a friend were fishing in Black River in Queensland, Australia, when they caught more than they expected.

The crocodile is seen struggling against the fishing line and furiously rolling in the water in an attempt to break free.

“Do I just grab him by the hair?” Before the animal begins to swim closer to the boat, mouth open and nearly immobile, Pedersen can be heard asking.

He remarks, “It’s like it’s dazed,” before attempting to remove the crocodile from the line. Pedersen can be heard grunting loudly and screaming, “He’s strong,” as the camera cuts away.

The animal can then be seen thrashing around again, and though the exact moment of release isn’t captured on film, Pedersen celebrates in front of the camera after disentangling the crocodile.

“Taking treble hooks out of the enraged reptile by hand after a long fight was an even larger challenge,” he wrote in a Facebook post, in which he also made a light-hearted joke at his friend’s camera skills.

“I tried holding its head twice and it went crazy, so I carefully and slowly removed [the]lure from near its leg. The entire time, I was snapping. I was disappointed that [the incident]wasn’t captured on film, but whatever…”

The monster was roughly 2 meters (almost 6 feet) long, according to Pedersen, and he caught it on a 12-pound fishing line.

By saltwater crocodile standards, that makes it little.

The apex predators can grow to more than 13 feet in length and over 600 pounds, and though attacks on humans are relatively rare, saltwater crocodiles have been responsible for numerous deaths.

Records kept by Queensland’s Department of Environment and Science (DES) show that there have been 12 fatal saltwater crocodile attacks on people in the region since 1985, and 29 non-fatal attacks.

Saltwater crocodiles are ambush predators, and fully grown adults will feed on “whatever they can overpower,” according to the DES. Their prey includes sea turtles, goannas, wallabies, feral cats and pigs, dogs, kangaroos, cattle, horses, buffalo and even other crocodiles.

