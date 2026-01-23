Ange Postecoglou’s Praise for Arsenal After First UEFA Report

Former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has made a splash in his new role with UEFA, submitting his first technical report after watching Arsenal defeat Inter Milan 3-1 at the San Siro. The Greek-Australian coach, who took a break from management after a challenging stint at Nottingham Forest, joined UEFA’s Technical Observer Panel last year. His analysis of Arsenal’s performance in their Champions League encounter highlighted standout moments from Gabriel Jesus, whose brace propelled the Gunners to their seventh consecutive victory in the competition this season.

Postecoglou Impressed by Jesus’ Instinctive Finishes

In his detailed report, Postecoglou was particularly impressed by Jesus’ clinical finishing. He noted that the forward’s quick reactions and ability to anticipate scoring opportunities made a significant difference for Arsenal. Jesus capitalized on a miss-hit shot for his first goal and was in the right place to net a rebound off the crossbar for his second.

“Jesus’ alertness in the box gave Arsenal a cutting edge to complement their ability to create opportunities from various avenues,” Postecoglou observed. “Both goals were instinctive, with the first coming from a miss-hit shot and the second from a rebound off the crossbar. His ability to anticipate a chance to score, while others are watching, is a testament to his goalscorer’s instincts.”

While Postecoglou’s reputation took a hit during his brief and difficult tenure at Forest, the 60-year-old’s stock is rising. His praise for Arsenal’s performance, alongside Tottenham’s ongoing struggles under Thomas Frank, shows that Postecoglou’s expertise is being noticed in his new capacity with UEFA.