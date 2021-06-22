Ange Postecoglou, the new Celtic manager, is already in a tough position, according to Charlie Nicholas.

According to former Celtic striker Charlie Nicholas, new Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou must swiftly imprint his own brand on the team, regardless of whether he gets the players he wants.

With a Champions League second qualifying round clash against Danish side Midtjylland scheduled to be his first official game in charge next month, Greek-born Australian Postecoglou has little time to develop the squad.

After an attempted approach for former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe fell through, the Hoops turned to the Yokohama F. Marinos head coach.

Celtic’s pursuit for an unprecedented 10th consecutive title was shattered, and Postecoglou now confronts the task of motivating a bunch of players who must make amends for last season’s inadequacies.

Nicholas, who served two stints at Parkhead and won back-to-back championships in 1981 and 1982 before joining Arsenal, knows Postecoglou will be up against it even before a ball is kicked.

“The manager is pressed for time. Nicholas told the PA news agency, “I see this guy as someone who is already in an extremely awkward position.”

“I know they’re looking at different players right now, but the main thing is to get them in the door – and get the ones who don’t want to be at Celtic Park out.

“Unfortunately, the majority of owners prefer to wait until they sell before purchasing.”

“He has to get guys in, he needs to get a shape right, and he has incredibly difficult away ties,” Nicholas, 59, continued (at the start the cinch Premiership season, with trips to Hearts and Rangers in August).

“So the new Celtic manager will have a tough and difficult period, but it will be a challenge.

