Ange Postecoglou, the new Celtic manager, has given Rangers a match four games into the new season.

Ange Postecoglou, the new Celtic manager, will get a quick taste of Old Firm rivalry after being awarded his first derby match just four games into the new Scottish Premiership season.

The Hoops officially named Neil Lennon’s successor last week, and the Greek-born Australian will have little time to prepare his team for the visit of reigning champions Rangers on Saturday, August 28.

With Celtic’s first Champions League qualifier just five weeks away and a substantial rebuild required after last year’s failed 10-in-a-row bid, Postecoglou is already in a race against time.

And the former Yokohama F. Marinos manager will have to focus even more now that the new top-flight fixtures for the 2021-22 season have been released, which include a difficult opening-day trip to Tynecastle to face Hearts, which will be broadcast on Sky Sports, as well as an early match against Steven Gerrard’s rampant Invincibles.

Last season, the Light Blues won their first title in a decade, and they’ll carry that historic flag aloft before hosting Livingston in a televised match at 1.30pm on Saturday, July 31.

Later that day, when the Jambos celebrate their own flag-day festivities at 8pm, Postecoglou’s team will face Robbie Neilson’s Championship winners.

Winners of the playoffs Dundee will welcome St Mirren to Dens Park for a 3pm kick-off, marking their return to the top flight after a two-year sabbatical. At the same time, St Johnstone will attempt to build on their fantastic cup double from last season when they go to Ross County, who will also have a new manager with the signing of Malky Mackay.

The first weekend is split into two days, with Aberdeen playing New Firm rivals Dundee United at 3pm on Sunday, August 1, and Motherwell hosting Hibernian at 4.30pm in a televised match at Fir Park.

Rangers travel to Tannadice to play United in the second round of fixtures on Saturday, August 7 – which are still subject to TV broadcast selection – with United hoping to make an impression.