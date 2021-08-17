Andy Robertson’s social media hint whips Liverpool fans into a frenzy.

Andy Robertson appears to have given Liverpool a much-needed injury boost.

During the first half of the pre-season friendly triumph over Athletic Club earlier this month, the left-back suffered ligament injury in his ankle.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said the injury was “fortunate” following fears that it could have been much worse.

The team has yet to provide an official timeline for Robertson’s comeback, but with the most recent news, it may be sooner than expected.

Robertson was already back on the pitch and sprinting in the latest series of training photos issued by the club.

It’s worth noting that the Scotland captain was seen alone, implying that his rehabilitation is still in its early stages.

Robertson posted a photo of himself in training on Twitter, with only the emoji ‘eyes’ as a message.

Many Liverpool fans expressed their excitement and amazement at seeing Robertson already jogging again after seeing the message.

The following is a sampling of what they had to say.

“Well, it was fun while it lasted, Tsimikas.”

“The joy this offers me is unparalleled.”

“I adore you, Robbo… you’re a beast, a fighter. “Come back stronger, lad,” says the narrator.

“You’re an utter beast. “How on earth are you already running?” says the narrator.

“Wow.. Wow, it was a lightning-quick recovery. Andy, come back stronger.”

“You’re right, Andy; that’s fantastic news. “It’s all made up for you, lad.”

“You brightened my day. I’m looking forward to seeing you again.”