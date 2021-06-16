Andy Robertson’s Scotland job might turn into a new one at Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp has used a 4-3-3 style for the most of his time at Liverpool, and it has helped the Reds win the Premier League and the Champions League.

The Reds kept the shape this season, with it being utilized 86 percent of the time in the Premier League, with 4-2-3-1 and a variety of other abstract formations accounting for the other 3%.

The German rarely deviates from his regular course, but as has always been the case with tactics, changing eras are defined by distinct trends, with new ideas frequently influencing others.

Many of Klopp’s regular performers are being utilized differently for their national teams than for their clubs as Euro 2020 approaches, with Andy Robertson in particular taking on a new role for Scotland.

Steve Clarke, who previously coached at Liverpool under Kenny Dalglish, has led Scotland to their first major international tournament in decades, and he has his own set of players to maximize compared to Klopp’s.

Robertson was used as part of a back three formation for his country’s opening encounter of the campaign against Czech Republic, playing as his team’s left wing-back on the day.

The Reds defender was normally protected from behind by three centre-backs, allowing him to get forward and influence proceedings in the final third as he does on a regular basis while wearing the famed red jersey, but he couldn’t prevent his team from losing 2-0 in their first group game.

Klopp has largely avoided utilizing a back three during his time on Merseyside, preferring instead to use a back four, despite the fact that he has been without any of his usual starting centre-backs this season due to injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip.

Perhaps the German will return next season, once all of his players have recovered their fitness.