Andy Robertson provides an injury update as he avoids surgery.

Andy Robertson’s ankle ligament issue will keep him out of the Premier League for the start of the season, but he will not require surgery.

When Robertson twisted his right ankle shortly before halftime of Sunday’s 1-1 friendly against Athletic Bilbao at Anfield, he caused a big injury concern.

The left-back required on-field care but was able to walk off without the use of a stretcher.

Robertson was seen leaving the city’s Spire Hospital on crutches with his right foot in a brace after undergoing tests on Monday.

That is, however, typical procedure for injured Liverpool players until the nature of the injury is known.

And Robertson has confirmed that, while he will require some rest, the problem is not thought to be life-threatening.

He thanked everyone for their nice words and support on social media.

“The scan indicates nothing significant, although there is some ligament damage that will need to be repaired.

“I will be working hard every day so that I can help the club again as soon as possible.” With Robertson out, Kostas Tsimikas is expected to start Liverpool’s Premier League opener against Norwich City on Saturday evening.

The Reds’ two other games before the next international break are at home against Burnley and Chelsea, giving Robertson every chance of being fit for the trip to Leeds United on September 12.