Andy Robertson predicts Chelsea to win the Premier League, citing Liverpool and Manchester City as examples.

Chelsea will ‘like their chances’ of winning the Premier League this season, according to Andy Robertson.

This season, the Reds are only one point behind Manchester City, with Chelsea a further point behind.

During this frantic festive period, points will be lost as squads are rotated to keep players fresh, and Robertson is optimistic that Liverpool’s experience will be crucial in this situation.

“We know there’s not a lot of room for error – they know it, too,” Robertson added.

“We have to aim to win games, keep our winning momentum going, and things like that.” I had no idea we’d all won on penalties, but that’s how it goes.

“Obviously, Man City came out ahead of us; we knew they’d won a crucial three points against Wolves, so we needed to keep up the pressure.”

“We were fortunate in that we were able to complete it, and we will now move on to Thursday.”

Liverpool host Newcastle United at Anfield on Thursday, after Eddie Howe’s team won their first game of the season last week.

After winning the Champions League, the Scotland skipper feels Chelsea will like their chances in the title fight.

“We’ve been here before, and Chelsea have been a really, really excellent team since Tuchel came in,” Robertson continued.

“They’re really good, obviously won the Champions League, and they’ll be confident about their chances this season.”