Andy Robertson of Liverpool weighs in on Scotland’s ‘difficult’ triumph over the Faroe Islands.

As Scotland won 1-0, Lyndon Dykes struck a key late World Cup qualifying winner.

The Scots had been struggling at Torshavn until the 86th minute, when the QPR forward, who was born in Australia to Scottish parents who vowed their loyalty to the dark blue, scored from a Nathan Patterson cross to put Scotland within three points of a World Cup play-off position.

And Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson has stated that the team must be ‘a lot better than that’ when they travel to Moldova next month.

According to Robertson, who spoke to Sky Sports Scotland, “When you go to these locations, I think people expect you to get easy points, but as you can see, Austria only won 2-0 and scored late, and Denmark only won 1-0 in the 85th-86th minute.

“We knew it would be difficult, but the confidence they gain from winning second balls, beating you to the ball and earning an opportunity, as well as the support of their fans, lifted them.

“As a result, it was difficult. We had to go through a lot of information. We didn’t play particularly well.

“However, as you mentioned, six points at the outset of the week were critical, and now we’re on our way to achieving what we set out to do, and it’s important to remember that.”

He continued, ” “Coming here is a difficult game for the Faroes.

“They’re physical, they’re strong, they played their game plan really well, and we didn’t play our game plan exactly how we wanted it on an Astroturf pitch, which none of us are used to. They’re physical, they’re strong, they played their game plan really well, and we didn’t play our game plan exactly how we wanted it.

“Saturday was really intense, with a lot of excitement leading up to the game and how it ended, and I’m not sure if the lads had a hangover from it.

“But, you know, when games are like that, it’s so essential to get there in the end; we could easily be standing here 0-0 and it would have made November, which is already difficult, a lot harder.

“It is critical to obtain the three points. I’m glad we made it in the end.” The summary comes to a close. “