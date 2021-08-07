Andy Robertson has previously expressed his displeasure with Lionel Messi’s decision to join Manchester City.

Andy Robertson, a Liverpool defender, has previously expressed his feelings about Lionel Messi joining the Premier League.

Last night, Barcelona made the shocking announcement that their top player would be leaving due to “financial and structural hurdles.”

It has also sparked conjecture about a new destination.

PSG are currently the odds-on favorite to sign Messi, with a resolution and a new deal at Barcelona the next most likely possibility in the betting.

Manchester City, on the other hand, has a 5/1 chance of landing the Argentina attacker.

Pep Guardiola’s team appear to be the only viable possibilities to capture Messi from these shores, given the astronomical expenditures associated with doing so.

Robertson was asked about the possibility of Messi arriving in England back in September.

“Of course, I hope (Messi joining Manchester City) does not happen,” Robertson remarked.

“From a purely selfish standpoint, I hope that doesn’t happen and that he stays at Barca.

“’But he’s one of, if not the best player in the game’s history, so losing him to one of your closest competitors is never a good indication.

“He’s a terrific player, and I have no doubt that if he came to the Premier League, he’d bring the same talent, desire, and everything he brings to Barcelona.

“Signing him has been ruled out by Liverpool, so I don’t want him anywhere near the Premier League, and I hope that remains the case.

“Obviously, there is a lot of uncertainty at Barca, and maybe they will be able to settle it.”

Robertson and Messi have had some past encounters on the pitch, including a brief clash in the Champions League.

And the Scot has conceded that ruffling Messi’s hair in the opening seconds of the legendary 4-0 semi-final win at Anfield went too far.

“When I think back on things, I don’t think I have any regrets since I believe everything is experience that shapes who you are,” he stated.

“However, the moment with Messi is one that I regret. It bothers me to see it. I was devastated when I saw it afterwards.

“I don’t have anything.”

