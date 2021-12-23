Andy Robertson has been dealt another setback by Liverpool following the postponement of their match against Leeds United.

Following Liverpool’s recent postponement, Jurgen Klopp will be faced with another another selection issue.

Andy Robertson will miss a crucial encounter against Chelsea in the Premier League due to the postponement of Sunday’s Boxing Day fixture against Leeds.

The Reds have canceled their visit to Leeds United due to an increase in Covid-19 instances among the Leeds players.

Liverpool advanced to the Carabao Cup semi-finals after defeating Leicester City on Wednesday night.

Andy Robertson’s three-match suspension began on Wednesday night, following his red card against Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.

Referee Paul Tierney first only gave Robertson a yellow card, but after being told by VAR to check the monitor, he changed his mind and gave him a red card.

The Scotland captain was given a three-match suspension, which begins against Leicester on Wednesday.

Initially, Robertson was expected to miss the game against Leeds and then the Premier League match against Leicester on December 28.

Following the postponement, Robertson will now play his third and final games of his ban at Stamford Bridge, assuming the match against Leicester isn’t also postponed.

As a result, the earliest Robertson will be available is for the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Arsenal, which will take place at the Emirates Stadium on December 4 or 5.