Andy Robertson gives Liverpool an injury boost and points out five things he saw in training.

After a perfect start to the Premier League season, Liverpool is busy preparing for their next fixture.

The Reds won 3-0 away at newly promoted Norwich City over the weekend to open the season with a strong three points.

The focus will swiftly move to this weekend’s showdown against Burnley at Anfield, which will be Liverpool’s first home fixture of the season.

This will be the first time Liverpool has played in front of a sold-out crowd at Anfield since beating Bournemouth in March 2020.

Jurgen Klopp and his players have been hard at work on the training ground in preparation for the clash against the Clarets.

Here are a few things we noticed while browsing through the AXA Centre’s current round of training photos.

When Andy Robertson suffered an ankle injury during the pre-season triumph over Athletic Club, many assumed he would be out for weeks, if not months.

After it was proven that he had ligament damage, Klopp claimed after the game that they “got lucky” with the injury.

The Scotland captain’s comeback has yet to be given an official timetable, but he has been seen in training.

Naturally, he appears to be on his own at this point, which is to be expected when recovering from an accident.

However, Robertson appears to be running already, which the club will hope is an indication that the left-back is on the mend.

Kaide Gordon was absent from the Under-23s’ Premier League 2 opening against Manchester City due to his participation in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Sunday.

Klopp and his staff were impressed with the 16-year-old throughout pre-season, and it appears that he will remain in the first squad after the season begins.

Gordon has been spotted in training with first-team regulars such as Naby Keita, Diogo Jota, and the rest of the squad.

It’s unclear when he’ll make another competitive appearance in the league, but the fact that he’s training with the first team is encouraging for his development.

Some of the club’s players’ futures are in jeopardy. “The summary has come to an end.”