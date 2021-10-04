Andy Robertson discusses Mohamed Salah’s “shame” and Liverpool’s response to Man City.

Andy Robertson believes Mohamed Salah is underappreciated, as he explains how Liverpool was able to rebound from a first-half thrashing by Manchester City.

After being outplayed by the champions in an exciting Premier League match at Anfield on Sunday, the Reds were fortunate to go into the interval goalless.

Salah’s second-half performance saw him set up Sadio Mane for a goal before hitting a spectacular goal after jinking past three players and blasting into the bottom corner.

Liverpool drew 2-2 thanks to goals from Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne, leaving them a point behind leaders Chelsea going into the international break.

Salah’s brilliance and spectacular strike, though, were enough for Robertson to declare the Egyptian one of the best players on the planet.

Robertson added, “He’s right up there for me.” “In terms of how people talk about him, I still believe he is terribly undervalued.

“The goal is something that is top-of-the-line, top-of-the-line. It’s just a shame it wasn’t the game-winner since it earned it.

“To come up with it in a high-quality game between two teams full of really strong players is truly fantastic.

“Mo is a fantastic pro, a fantastic footballer, and a fantastic person. He works really hard off the field to be fit and in good shape, as well as to put everything into his game and progress.

“Every season he improves, but I believe that goal was right up there with his finest for Liverpool.

“His consistency in producing season after season is astounding, and long may it continue. I believe everyone was stunned when that goal was scored! That’s simply a bad it wasn’t the game-winning goal for us.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said no drastic changes were made at halftime after his team’s frighteningly poor first-half performance.

And Robertson has gone into greater depth about how the Reds came back into the game after the break.

“We knew City would push, but we didn’t quite outplay that press in the first half, and we weren’t quite as.”

