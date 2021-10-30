Andy Robertson discusses Mohamed Salah’s contract dilemma and praises Liverpool as a “masterpiece.”

For Saturday, October 30th, here’s your Liverpool morning digest.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool has been dubbed “a masterpiece” by manager Ariggo Sacho.

AC Milan’s dominance of European football in the late 1980s and early 1990s was orchestrated by the Italian coach, who led the club to consecutive European Cup victories in 1989 and 1990.

Sacchi is known to have had a huge influence on Klopp, as his previous coach at Mainz, Wolfgang Frank, showed him footage of his teams during his playing days.

Shortly after Liverpool’s 5-0 win against Manchester United, the 75-year-old sat down with Reds great Jamie Carragher and was asked for his thoughts on Klopp’s team.

In Carragher’s Daily Telegraph column, Sacchi responded, “This Liverpool team is a masterpiece.”

Andy Robertson has expressed his thoughts on Mohamed Salah’s contract talks with Liverpool.

Salah has been in talks with the club for several months, and his current contract is set to expire in the summer of 2023.

When asked about Salah, Robertson stated that Reds fans “deserve” a player of Salah’s caliber and that he hopes the problem will be sorted quickly.

“He stated that he would be pleased to remain here, and it is up to him and the club to reach an arrangement.” Sky Sports quoted Robertson as saying.