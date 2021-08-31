Andy Robertson, a Liverpool defender, writes Cristiano Ronaldo a note following his transfer to Manchester United.

Following Manchester United’s accusation of Cristiano Ronaldo, Liverpool defender Andy Robertson said it’s “wonderful” to have the finest players in the world battling in the Premier League.

Ronaldo staged a remarkable return to Manchester United late last week, after it looked he was on his way to Manchester City.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, has signed a two-year contract with the club he left in 2009, making United serious challengers for the Premier League crown, according to many outsiders.

And, when on international duty, Robertson said that seeing the finest players come to England, even if it is for Ole Gunnar Solskjr’s team, is encouraging.

“The league has a lot of great players, and Ronaldo has only added to that. We’ll leave that to Manchester United fans to worry about. I believe their price is going up again, and it’s up to them to get excited.”

Robertson has previously faced Ronaldo, with the two having met in the 2018 European Cup final in Kiev, when Real Madrid defeated Liverpool 3-1.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, failed to obtain much change from Trent Alexander-Arnold or the Scotsman in his penultimate game for the Spanish giants.

“Until we have to face them, I’m not too concerned about him because I’ve played against him before and he’s a tremendous player. He requires your undivided attention, but Man United has world-class players all across the field, and they’ve just added to that.”

The Liverpool midfielder, who made his season debut against Chelsea in a 1-1 draw on Saturday, stated he won’t be thinking about the five-time Balon d’Or winner until the Reds face Manchester United at Old Trafford in October.

“They’re all difficult, but that’s something I’ll worry about when we play them soon.” I’m completely focused on Scotland and Liverpool’s forthcoming games. However, it’s fantastic to have top players in the Premier League, and he’s now added to that list.”