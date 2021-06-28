Andy Robertson, a Liverpool defender, has issued an emotional apology following Scotland’s relegation from the Euro 2020 qualifying round.

After Scotland’s Euro 2020 group-stage exit on Tuesday night, captain Andy Robertson apologized to the nation’s fans.

Other results throughout the week, including a 2-2 draw with England on Friday, renewed hope, implying that Steve Clarke’s side simply needed to beat Croatia to qualify as one of the top third-placed teams.

The Scots qualified for a major event for the first time in 23 years after winning a penalty shootout against Serbia in November, with Robertson becoming the first skipper since Colin Hendry to do so.

When he strode out onto the pitch in front of 12,000 fans at Hampden Park in Glasgow, he became the first captain to do so at an international competition.

However, it was not to be. After Nikola Vlasic volleyed in the opener, Scott McGregor pulled a goal back shortly before halftime to restore parity, but the Croatians’ experience proved too much in the end, as Luka Modric and Ivan Perisic sealed the Tartan Army’s fate.

Croatia has moved ahead of the Czech Republic, who were defeated by England, into second place as a result of their victory.

“Where can I even begin?!,” Liverpool defender Robertson wrote on Twitter. I think the first step is to express our regret for falling short in the end. We intended to make even more history, but we didn’t quite make it, and it stings.

“Seeing the entire country not just cheering us on but also lifting us up every step of the way made a huge difference.”

“We’ve felt and been inspired by your affection, from the Tartan Army’s fantastic support to the kids on the street wearing Scotland shirts.

“It means the world to me to captain this country and these boys, and the emotion I’ve experienced leading them out in a tournament is indescribable!”

“What matters now is that we do everything we can to guarantee that this is the beginning, not the conclusion, of a beautiful adventure.”

“We’re looking for more.” We hope to qualify for additional tournaments and give the people of this great country even more reason to be proud of us!

"We'll sacrifice everything we've got to make it."