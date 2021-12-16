Andy Robertson, a Liverpool defender, describes what happened when Everton approached him about a transfer.

Andy Robertson has claimed that he came close to joining Everton in January 2014 while playing for Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership.

Under Jurgen Klopp, the Liverpool left-back has evolved into one of the best defenders in the world, yet he began his professional career with Queen’s Park in the Scottish Third Division.

After a brief spell with the Spiders, Dundee came knocking, and Robertson quickly established himself in the top flight.

The 27-year-old only stayed at the club for one season before joining Hull City in the Premier League in the summer of 2014, but an opportunity to join Everton surfaced in January of that year.

The Blues’ left-back Bryan Oviedo suffered a season-ending injury during an FA Cup win over Stevenage, prompting Roberto Martinez to scout Robertson, who chose to stay put and study his options in the summer.

“I had a fantastic year at Dundee United. I didn’t want to leave, but I had to “Liverpool’s left-back stated.

“I was only there for a year and thought it was too soon when Hull called. I thought I was prepared, but I had a soft spot for Dundee United. We had such a talented, youthful crew at the time, and we were all performing admirably.

“I recall Everton trying to sign me in January at Dundee,” Robertson told BT Sport.

“Roberto Martinez approached me and requested that I be loaned back to Dundee. I anticipated there would be interest in the summer, but I didn’t know how strong the enthusiasm would be.” Robertson also stated that a phone call he made with Steve Bruce, the Tigers’ manager at the time, affected his choice to join Hull in July 2014.

“I remember walking down and telling my agent, ‘I’m going to go down, look around, and come back up – I’m not signing this weekend.’

“After about a half-hour on the phone with Steve Bruce, he simply said, “You’re ready.” And it gave me the courage to feel that if the manager believes in me, I should believe in myself as well.”