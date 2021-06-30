Andy Murray’s victory at Wimbledon caps a brilliant day for the British team.

The highlight of a relatively good day for British players at Wimbledon was another spectacular Andy Murray victory.

Under the Centre Court cover, the two-time winner staged a late-night comeback to beat German qualifier Oscar Otte 6-3 4-6 4-6 6-4 6-2 and set up a third-round match with 10th seed Denis Shapovalov.

Murray has not won two matches at a slam since limping to the quarter-finals here in 2017, before his two hip surgery and what he thought would be the end of his career.

When Murray’s final lob dropped in, the cacophony was spine-tingling, and he later observed, “I enjoyed the end, not so much the middle.” What a great environment to play in towards the end. Tonight, I needed everyone’s assistance. I finished it off with some nice strokes at the end, but it was a tough match.”

Murray was joined in the third round by British number one Dan Evans, who defeated Dusan Lajovic in straight sets 6-3 6-3 6-4 and has yet to drop a set.

Evans will then play brilliant young American Sebastian Korda, who is aiming to make it to Wimbledon’s second week for the first time.

“I don’t believe I played particularly great tennis today, but I kept my composure throughout the match,” he remarked.

“As the match progressed, I found my tennis when I needed it. I knew what I had to do: get through the match regardless of how I performed, and give myself a chance in the third round.”

In the first round, British number two Cameron Norrie was down a set to Frenchman Lucas Pouille overnight, but came back to win 6-7 (6) 7-5 6-2 7-5 and set up a match with Australian wild card Alex Bolt.

Katie Boulter faced second seed Aryna Sabalenka on Centre Court and came near to pulling off a major upset before losing 4-6 6-3 6-3.

The 24-year-old stated, “I guess my first and only takeaway is that it’s undoubtedly the best court in the world.”

