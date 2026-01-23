Andy Murray’s Post-Retirement Life: Golf, Coaching, and Family

After retiring from professional tennis, Andy Murray has not slowed down. The former World No. 1 and three-time Grand Slam champion has embraced a new phase in life, with a focus on his family, golf, and an unexpected coaching stint.

At 38, Murray is relishing more time with his wife Kim and their four children. He has also ventured into the world of golf, improving his handicap, and participated in events like the BMW PGA Championship’s Pro-Am and the inaugural BTJA Mike Dickson Golf Day, held in memory of the Daily Mail tennis correspondent. The seven-handicap golfer expressed his nerves on the course, noting the differences between tennis and golf. “There’s people standing five metres away, and I’m like, I’m useless at this game,” he said.

Aside from sports, Murray launched a live speaking tour titled ‘Centre Stage’, where he shared his career insights with audiences. Special guests, including his wife Kim, mother Judy, and tennis legend John McEnroe, joined him during the tour, which included stops in Glasgow, Edinburgh, London, and Wimbledon.

Short Coaching Stint with Novak Djokovic

In a surprising twist, Murray briefly entered the coaching world, collaborating with his longtime rival Novak Djokovic ahead of the 2026 Australian Open. Despite being away from tennis for a year, Murray agreed to assist the 24-time Grand Slam champion. “I had not missed playing or competing or being on a tennis court at all,” he admitted. However, after some back-and-forth with Djokovic, he accepted the opportunity. The partnership, which lasted just one Grand Slam, ended in May 2026. “Thanks to Novak for the unbelievable opportunity to work together,” Murray said after their short collaboration.

Controversial Advert and Future Plans

Murray also made headlines with a controversial advert aired during this year’s Australian Open. The Uber Eats ad, which depicted Murray in a dramatic escape from delivery drivers, was banned after complaints that it “promoted kidnapping.” Despite the backlash, the ad’s dramatic nature led to its swift removal, with the Ad Standards Community Panel agreeing that it “depicted violent and threatening behaviour.”

Despite his tennis roots, Murray has distanced himself from Wimbledon for the 2025 tournament, stating he wouldn’t attend unless his children wanted to go or a British player made it to the final. His priorities seem to be firmly focused on family life and personal pursuits, with tennis in the rearview mirror for now.

As for his marriage, Murray has consistently praised his wife, Kim, for her unwavering support throughout his career. In an interview with the New York Times, he acknowledged the sacrifices she made, saying, “She’s always been there for me. She really cares about me and helps with so many things.” With their two-decade relationship still going strong, Kim’s low-profile presence remains a cornerstone of Murray’s post-retirement life.