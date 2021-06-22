Andy Murray will not compete in the mixed doubles event at Wimbledon with Serena Williams.

Andy Murray’s crowd-pleasing mixed doubles pairing with Serena Williams will not be repeated at Wimbledon.

Murray and Williams reached the third round two years ago in a double act that drew worldwide interest, with the Scot also competing in the men’s doubles with Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France.

For the first time since 2017, Murray will compete in singles at the All England Club this year, and he is putting all of his efforts on that tournament.

“Singles is enough for me,” he said. It’s been difficult enough to get through singles bouts in the last year or so. So this year, I’ll stick to singles.”

Since recuperating from hip resurfacing surgery two and a half years ago, the 34-year-old has experienced a string of nagging injury troubles.

Last week at Queen’s Club, he played his first singles matches since March, defeating Benoit Paire before losing to eventual champion Matteo Berrettini.

Murray’s groin ailment, which he picked up in his sleep in March, is still bothering him, but he’s been progressively increasing his exercise and was set to practice with former US Open winner Marin Cilic on Monday.

“In the lead up to Queen’s, I was doing one hard day and one light day,” he explained. That is also what we intend to do this week.

“Hopefully today at Queen’s, I’ll practice with Cilic and attempt to play a couple of sets. Then, the next day, do less moving and more focused work. Then on Wednesday, it’s back to sets.

“I’ll probably take one day off between now and the tournament, but that’s the idea for this week: one hard day, one easy day, and try to play as many sets as possible in the lead-up.”

After losing at Queen’s, Murray returned home to spend time with his family before entering the Wimbledon bubble, which requires players to stay in city center hotels.

On Friday, the three-time grand slam champion was also at Wembley for Scotland’s European Championship match against England, leaving him with a croaky voice on Monday morning.

