Andy Murray takes against Denis Shapovalov in a bid to extend his Wimbledon comeback.

Andy Murray’s Wimbledon comeback will be put to the ultimate test on Friday when he takes on Denis Shapovalov, the 10th seed, for a place in the fourth round.

On Wednesday, the two-time winner was at the center of yet another night of drama at SW19, coming back from a two-set deficit to upset Oscar Otte, a determined German qualifier.

Murray appeared to have a firm grasp on the match, much like he did in his first encounter against Nikoloz Basilashvili, only to play himself into, and then out of, trouble.

As a result, the 34-year-old, who had not won back-to-back grand slam matches in four years before to this week, has already spent more than seven hours on the court.

“I think it’s a lack of match play, personally,” he remarked of his inconsistencies. I was up and playing well in both matches, and I was in terrific positions. There was simply not the concentration, substance, or focus required to play.

“It’s just not possible to keep your concentration and concentrate for two and a half to three hours at a time when you haven’t played matches and haven’t practiced that much.

“I think it becomes a little more instinctive, a little more natural until you start playing more matches again and get into that rhythm and get used to winning again. It’s just been a little difficult thus far.”

Murray is unlikely to get away with the same mistakes against Shapovalov, a 22-year-old Canadian who is one of the game’s most interesting emerging talents.

He got a free pass into round two because opponent Pablo Andujar withdrew after a two-day, five-set battle with Philipp Kohlschreiber in the first round.

Although the two have never met before, it is sure to be another nerve-wracking event for Murray’s family and friends, who are all too familiar with tense nights on Centre Court.

