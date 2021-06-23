Andy Murray reveals that he has told himself that each match could be his last.

An emotional experience After returning to Queen’s Club with a win, Andy Murray revealed that he has been telling himself that every match could be his last.

After yet another injury setback, the former world number one faced Benoit Paire at the cinch Championships in his first singles match on grass since 2018.

Murray felt tearful in his courtside interview after completing a simple 6-3 6-2 triumph – his first singles win on home soil in 1084 days.

“The body is old,” he began. However, in terms of movement and other things, I performed fairly well today.

“It was my first grass match in three years,” he said. I had only played three or four practice sets in the lead-up and had no idea how I would play or feel, so it was a good first match.”

He began to cry as he stated, “I adore playing tennis.”

He continued, “Sorry.” “Obviously, competing is why you put in the hard work, and I haven’t been able to do that as much as I’d want in the last few years, so it’s nice to be back out here competing again.”

“I just wanted to go out there and enjoy it and just be myself,” a more controlled Murray later added. That’s what I did. It was enjoyable for me. Tomorrow, I’ll have another chance.

“I’m always reminding myself – and maybe it’s not the ideal mindset – that each match I play now could be my last.

“I want to make the most of every match and competition that I have the opportunity to participate in.”

Murray could not have chosen a more accommodating opponent for his latest tentative return than Frenchman Paire, who had won only two of his previous 17 matches this year.

The frail groin that kept the Scot out of the French Open passed its first test, not least when he strained for a forehand and arrowed it down the line to win the opener on set point.

