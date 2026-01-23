Andy Murray Reflects on Coaching Future After Split with Novak Djokovic

After his brief coaching stint with former rival Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray has shared his thoughts on the future of his coaching career, revealing what could bring him back to the court. The 38-year-old tennis legend’s partnership with Djokovic, which began in late 2025, was short-lived and came to an end in May 2026.

Despite stepping away from his role, Murray remains open to coaching, though he emphasized that any return would need to be the right project. He acknowledged that working with younger players, particularly British talent, might appeal to him in the future. “I think I would coach again in the future, but I’m just not sure if that will be in the immediate future,” Murray explained to The Tennis Mentor. “It wasn’t something I was missing—being back on the road wasn’t something I was desperate to do.”

Challenges and Reflections on Coaching

While Murray’s tenure as Djokovic’s coach was a unique opportunity, it brought unexpected challenges. Reflecting on his experience, Murray admitted that coaching a player at Djokovic’s level highlighted his own weaknesses, especially in technical areas. “You learn a lot about your weaknesses,” Murray said, acknowledging that former players often struggle with teaching the technical aspects of the game. Despite assisting Djokovic in reaching the Australian Open semi-finals, Murray revealed that Djokovic was seeking more in-depth technical feedback, which Murray was not comfortable providing.

Murray’s experience has led him to consider improving his technical coaching skills. He mentioned that coaches who work with younger players, especially those familiar with teaching technique, are often more adept in this area than coaches who focus on seasoned professionals. “If I was going to coach in the future, I would want to work on this aspect,” Murray said. He has since reached out to former coach Louis Cayer for guidance in this area, aiming to enhance his coaching skills for any potential future role.

For now, Murray has not ruled out a return to coaching but remains focused on his ventures in business and speaking engagements. Having joined Redrice Ventures in May 2026, Murray is diversifying his post-tennis career, while also leaving the door open for a potential coaching comeback when the time is right.