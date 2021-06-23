Andy Murray makes a triumphant comeback to Queen’s Club.

Andy Murray made an emotional comeback to Queen’s Club by defeating Benoit Paire in the cinch Championships.

The former world number one was playing his first singles match on grass since 2018, after suffering yet another injury setback.

Murray felt tearful in his courtside interview after completing a routine 6-3 6-2 victory at the site of five of his title victories.

“The body is old,” he began. However, in terms of movement and other things, I performed fairly well today.

“It was my first match on grass in three years, and I’d only played three or four practice sets in the lead-up, so I didn’t sure how I’d play or feel, so it was fantastic for a first match.”

Murray could not have chosen a more accommodating opponent for his latest tentative return than Frenchman Paire, who had won only two of his previous 17 matches this year.

Murray continued, “I adore playing tennis,” before breaking down in tears.

He continued, “Sorry.” “Obviously, competing is why you put in the hard work, and I haven’t been able to do that as much as I’d want in the last few years, so it’s nice to be back out here competing again.”

Before the match, the Scot expressed more doubts about his fitness, but an easy victory, albeit against an uninterested opponent, was another positive step forward.

The frail groin that kept the Scot out of the French Open passed its first test, not least when he strained for a forehand and arrowed the ball down the line to take the opener on set point.

In the second set, a precise backhand return of serve earned a double break, and Paire was able to enjoy a long-awaited victory when he drifted a return long.

Murray will face top seed Matteo Berrettini — the world number nine – in the next round, which will undoubtedly be a tougher test.

Dan Evans, the British number one, had earlier won in straight sets at Queen's to stop his losing streak.