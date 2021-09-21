Andy Murray is willing to assist Emma Raducanu if she asks for it.

Andy Murray, the former World No. 1, has stated that he is always willing to assist tennis sensation Emma Raducanu, but only if she asks.

Raducanu, who debuted on the WTA Tour in June, won the US Open in her second Grand Slam appearance. She was given a wild card entry to Wimbledon and advanced to the fourth round. Raducanu beat Leylah Fernandez in the US Open final two months later to become the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam singles championship in the Open Era.

Raducanu attained her highest career ranking of No. 22 as a result of the Grand Slam win, and she is also the current British No. 1.

Murray, a three-time Grand Slam winner, termed Raducanu’s achievements “incredible” and in a recent interview, he said he will not “wade in” with advice and opinion because he did not like it when he was on the receiving end.

“I never liked it when all the ex-British tennis players would come in after every win and loss and tell you what you should and shouldn’t do, and a lot of them would also give you advise when you hadn’t asked for it. It irritated me greatly, and it continues to irritate me today. In an interview with BBC Sport, Murray was cited as saying, “I don’t want to be that person.”

Murray, who has two Olympic gold medals in men’s singles, went on to say that if Raducanu ever needed to talk or discuss anything, he “would always be there on the end of the phone.”

“What Emma has accomplished is wonderful, and I hope she continues to do amazing things in the sport. If she or her family ever needs to talk, I’m always there on the phone. But I don’t want to be that guy after every loss or win just wading in and giving my opinion on what she should or shouldn’t be doing differently, because it’s not helpful,” added Murray.

Raducanu’s win in New York ended the United Kingdom’s 44-year drought for a female Grand Slam singles championship, dating back to Virginia Wade’s victory at Wimbledon in 1977.

Murray’s victory at the 2012 US Open broke a 76-year wait for a British men’s major singles champion since Fred Perry’s Wimbledon and US Open triumphs in 1936.