Andy Murray is confident heading into Wimbledon after practicing with Roger Federer.

Andy Murray is riding high after a practice session with Roger Federer ahead of his Wimbledon opener on Monday.

On Friday, the 34-year-old hit with an old foe in preparation for his first singles match at the All England Club since 2017 against Nikoloz Basilashvili, the 24th seed.

Murray has been dealing with a groin issue for the previous three months and stated, “I’ve had some fantastic practices with great players.” I wish I could have done more. But I’m also attempting to control the physical aspect of things, which is crucial.

“When I walk out there at Wimbledon, I want to feel as fresh and comfortable as possible.

“Being able to play with Roger was a dream come true for me. They’re the kinds of things I wouldn’t have given any thought to six or seven years ago. That would have just been a pre-major practice session with a good player, and I would have focused on myself.

“I think I’m appreciating those things more now. When I take a step back, it’s incredible to get the opportunity to play with Roger Federer two days before Wimbledon. Over the last five years, I haven’t had much of an opportunity to do anything like that. That was enjoyable.

“I’m not going out there and getting hammered after the way I’ve been performing in my sessions with top guys. I’m keeping up with all of the players with whom I practiced.

“That is the really good news for me. That’s one of the reasons I’m confident that, if my body holds up, I’ll be able to compete with these men on the biggest stages.”

After more than a year out and two knee surgery, Federer is making his way back onto the match court.

“I thought he looked good,” he remarked of Murray. It’s clear that he’s at ease on the grass. Clearly it’s just practice, we’re trying things. But I hope he can go deep here, have a nice run. Same for me.

"I believe we are.