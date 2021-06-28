Andy Murray headlines the first day of Wimbledon as the two-year wait comes to a conclusion.

Wimbledon is back, so break out the Pimm’s and pour cream on the strawberries.

The 2021 Championships begin on Monday, two years after the last ball was struck in anger on Centre Court.

The British hopes, especially Andy Murray, will receive a lot of attention, but there are a few major names on the program as well.

Ready? Play the Day’s Match

Murray’s return to singles play at Wimbledon is the main attraction, but the match that kicks off Centre Court is all about Britain’s future, as 19-year-old Jack Draper takes on defending champion and clear title favourite Novak Djokovic.

Is this a fond farewell?

Murray reiterated that this is not his final Wimbledon, but given what has happened in the last four years, there must be real doubts about whether he will be able to compete in 2022. Nikoloz Basilashvili is a world-class opponent, so the Scot might be bidding farewell to his greatest stage on Monday.

a British festival

On Monday, ten British players will make their debuts. In addition to Murray and Draper, British number one Dan Evans starts his campaign against experienced grass-courter Feliciano Lopez, while Heather Watson faces Kristie Ahn, with Katie Swan, Harriet Dart, Katie Boulter, Liam Broady, Jay Clarke, and Jodie Burrage all competing. Johanna Konta, on the other hand, was forced to retire on Sunday when a positive coronavirus test was returned by one of her teammates.

Women’s sketch with a lot of space

With the withdrawals of Naomi Osaka and defending champion Simona Halep, the women’s competition has become even more difficult to predict. With Barbora Krejcikova and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova battling it out for the title at the French Open, it was clear that competitors could come from anywhere. Aryna Sabalenka, Petra Kvitova, a two-time previous champion, and emerging star Iga Swiatek are among the players who will begin their campaigns on Monday.