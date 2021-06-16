Andy Murray has been given a wild card to Wimbledon, and his preparations are well underway.

Andy Murray has been recognized as one of the first Wimbledon wild card recipients.

The two-time champion is rated 124, beyond the cut-off for direct qualification, after playing only his third ATP singles match of the year on Tuesday at Queen’s Club.

Murray last played singles at the All England Club in 2017, when his hip troubles first revealed, though he did play men’s and mixed doubles two years ago.

Murray will be joined by Katie Boulter, Jodie Burrage, Harriet Dart, Samantha Murray Sharan, Francesca Jones, Liam Broady, Jay Clarke, and Jack Draper, who won his first ATP Tour match on Monday at Queen’s.

Venus Williams, the five-time winner, and Carlos Alcaraz, a Spanish teenager, have been handed main draw wild cards, while 16 other British players have been handed wild cards into qualifying.

Paul Jubb, who drew a lot of attention two years ago after winning the US collegiate championship, is unable to compete this year due to injuries.

Sally Bolton, the All England Club’s chief executive, said that Naomi Osaka is expected to compete in the competition, which begins on June 28.

“We’ve gone out to her team, but we haven’t spoken to Naomi herself,” Bolton added. She’s entered in the Championships at this time, and we haven’t got confirmation that she won’t compete.”

Since withdrawing from the French Open for mental health reasons after a backlash over her reluctance to fulfill media duties, Osaka has been taking time away from the court.

“I had the talk with her team,” said tournament director Jamie Baker. It’s crystal apparent that we’re here, and we’re totally open to any discussions they want to have.

“It should go without saying that we want the top players to compete here regardless of the circumstances.

“We give each and every player our undivided attention. One of the key reasons for me and my role is because of this.

“We’ve been cultivating those relationships so that there’s always a conversation going on. (This is a brief piece.)