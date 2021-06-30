Andy Murray goes back in time in a five-set thriller on day three of Wimbledon.

Andy Murray survived yet another nail-biter on Centre Court, this time defeating German qualifier Oscar Otte in five sets.

The Scot is still a far way from his previous form, which saw him win two Wimbledon titles, but he offered plenty of late-night drama once more.

Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans, among the other Brits, won their matches, as did 18-year-old Emma Raducanu, who was making her Wimbledon debut.

However, Katie Boulter fell just short of a big upset against second-seeded Arnya Sabalenka, Liam Broady was defeated in four sets by Diego Schwartzman, and Samantha Murray Sharan was also eliminated.

The PA news agency takes a look at some of the highlights from Wimbledon’s third day.

