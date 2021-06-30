Andy Murray fights back to beat Oscar Otte, a German qualifier.

Andy Murray fought back from two sets down to defeat Oscar Otte and go to the third round of a major slam for the first time in four years on a row on a noisy Centre Court.

Murray has not won two matches at a slam since limping to the quarter-finals here in 2017, before his two hip surgery and what he thought would be the end of his career.

And it didn’t look like it was going to happen here, either, when he saw a lead erased and then reversed by German qualifier Otte, who was making his Wimbledon debut.

Murray, though, has recovered from worse difficulties on the SW19 lawns, and after a break for the roof to be closed, he found some of his old magic to win 6-3 4-6 4-6 6-4 6-2 and set up a third-round match with Denis Shapovalov, the 10th seed.

Murray has spent the last four years recovering from a series of injuries, and he admits that “a lot of what I’m doing now is harder in many ways than a lot of what I was doing when I was in my mid-20s in many respects because of the physical challenges that I’ve had and whatnot.”

“Obviously, going out and playing matches of that length when you haven’t played many matches and haven’t had a lot of preparation is difficult. And I haven’t played any grass-court tennis in four years.

“So it’s been difficult. But moments like those are one of the reasons I’m continuing playing. Why would you want to give up something like that? The atmosphere was fantastic throughout the contest, but especially in the final hour and a half. That still makes me happy.”

After blowing a seemingly insurmountable advantage in the third set, the two-time champion revived memories of times past against Nikoloz Basilashvili on Monday, rescuing a four-set victory under the dome.

The main concern was how well he'd recovered physically, and he settled in after a cautious start.