Andy Murray Expresses Regret for Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic.

Andy Murray has expressed remorse for being a part of the same generation as Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic, but has also stated that he considers himself fortunate to have played against them.

Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic have won a total of 60 Grand Slams (20 each), and they share the record for most majors won in the Open Era in men’s tennis with 20 apiece.

They were briefly known as the Big Four, along with Murray, when the Briton won three major titles and appeared in multiple finals against Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic. Despite the fact that Murray has not won another Grand Slam since winning Wimbledon in 2016, Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic have proved unstoppable over the years and have now dominated tennis for more than two decades.

Murray was asked if he regrets being born in the same period as the Big Three during the Antwerp Open. “Do I regret being born at the same moment as them?” the two-time Wimbledon winner responded. It’s a tricky subject because, on the one hand, I lament it because I tell myself that if they hadn’t been there or if I had been 5 or 6 years younger, I could have won a lot more.” Murray won his first Wimbledon singles title in 2013, defeating World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the final, before repeating the feat three years later by defeating Milos Raonic of Canada in the final.

“I would have gotten more chances.” On the other hand, I’ve had the opportunity to play and compete against some of the greatest players in history in some of the most prestigious events. I had the opportunity to play Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros, Roger Federer at Wimbledon, Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open and the US Open, and always in the final, even at the Olympic Games. I didn’t win all of these matches, but I did win a couple. I consider myself fortunate to have had the opportunity to play against them because they pushed me to grow by raising the bar so high,” Murray, 34, continued.

Murray praised reigning US Open champion Daniil Medvedev when discussing the current crop of players.

"Right now, Medvedev appears to be the best-equipped player to win on hard." He recently won the US Open, but his hard results prior to that were outstanding. His game, in my opinion, is more complete.