Andy Murray Criticizes Wimbledon Roof Decision Amid Dimitrov Injury

Andy Murray has slammed the controversial decision to close the roof during the Wimbledon match between Jannik Sinner and Grigor Dimitrov, just as the latter was staging a remarkable comeback. Murray, a former two-time Wimbledon champion, called the move “ridiculous,” questioning why the roof was closed when there was still sufficient daylight to continue playing.

At the time of the stoppage, Dimitrov had taken a 2-0 set lead over the world No.1, Sinner, who was struggling to regain his composure. The match was halted for approximately 30 minutes, during which Sinner, the tournament favourite, had to sit in his chair, while Dimitrov, playing some of the best tennis of his career, waited to resume the contest.

“Unfair Disruption” and Dimitrov’s Heartbreaking Retirement

The decision to close the roof, made around 8:30 pm, baffled fans who believed there was enough daylight left for at least another set. With momentum swinging in his favor, it seemed that Dimitrov could have taken the match to a thrilling conclusion. Instead, the stoppage handed Sinner an unanticipated break.

Murray quickly voiced his frustration on social media, tweeting: “So ridiculous to close the roof at this stage of the match. At least an hour of light left. Well over a set of tennis can still be played. It’s an outdoor tournament!”

When play resumed, Dimitrov’s health took a sudden turn for the worse. The Bulgarian hunched over, clutching his pectoral muscle, forcing another medical break. Despite his efforts to continue, Dimitrov was unable to play on, ultimately retiring from the match. As a result, Sinner advanced to the quarter-finals, despite trailing 2-0 in sets.

While Sinner moved forward, he expressed his disappointment in the manner of his progression. Speaking to the BBC, he remarked, “I don’t take this as a win at all. It’s a very unfortunate moment for us to witness. Seeing him again with this kind of injury is very tough.” Sinner, clearly emotional, continued, “He’s an incredible player, and seeing him in this position is heartbreaking. He deserves to be in the next round, and I hope he recovers quickly.”

Despite his triumph, Sinner made it clear that this was not the victory he had hoped for, as the tennis community witnessed a moment of deep empathy between the two athletes. The match, which promised to be a thrilling contest, ended in heartbreak for Dimitrov, while Sinner’s journey continues under difficult circumstances.