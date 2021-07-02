Andy Murray and Dan Evans take on Centre Court on day five of Wimbledon.

Andy Murray and Dan Evans, the home favourites, are both in play on Centre Court on day five of the Wimbledon Championships.

Evans will compete for Great Britain against Sebastian Korda in the afternoon, with the goal of making it past the third round for the first time.

Murray, a two-time singles champion at the All England Club, will then face Denis Shapovalov, the 10th seed, in a match that promises to be exciting.

It means that incumbent champion Novak Djokovic will play Denis Kudla in the last-64, while women’s number two seed Aryna Sabalenka will play again, and 2017 winner Garbine Muguruza will face Ons Jabeur in an exciting match.

The PA news agency previews the fifth day of the Championships here.

Brits watch Match of the Day in order of play

On Friday, there are a number of intriguing third-round matches, but it’s difficult to look past Murray’s latest Centre Court duel. All eyes will be on the Scot’s fitness levels after requiring five sets in his first two matches, but if he can harness the energy of the home crowd once more, he might produce a memorable outcome against Shapovalov, who has failed to get past round three.

Seed-to-seed interaction

Away from Murray mania, Andrey Rublev and Fabio Fognini, the fifth and 26th seeds, may face off in a close match. In the women’s section, Muguruza (11) will face the improving Jabeur (21) while Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, the 16th seed, will face 19th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. It’s too early to call Karolina Muchova.

Keep an eye on the weather