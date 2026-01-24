Andy Murray and Carlos Alcaraz Duel Off the Court with Golf Rivalry

Andy Murray and Carlos Alcaraz, two of tennis’ biggest stars, have taken their rivalry off the court, with a friendly but competitive golf match that has captured attention alongside their Wimbledon pursuits.

Golfing Duel Between Tennis Stars

While Alcaraz is focused on his bid for a Wimbledon three-peat, the 22-year-old Spaniard has found time to indulge in his love for golf, a sport that has also become a passion for Murray since his tennis retirement. The pair spent time on the golf course before Wimbledon began, where their friendly competition became a talking point.

Following his victory over Jan-Lennard Struff, Alcaraz revealed the results of his golfing battle with Murray during a post-match interview. The Spanish star joked with interviewer Annabel Croft, saying, “He told you to ask this question, right? I know, I know, because he beat me that day. But then, a few days later, I beat him, so we’re tied 1-1.”

The rivalry has sparked discussions about their next round of golf, with Alcaraz expressing his love for playing the game on his days off. “I have a busy schedule, but I’ll try to set up another round,” he said, indicating their next match could be coming soon.

In a cheeky social media post, Murray hinted that the deciding match between the two had already taken place. “We played the deciding match this afternoon… maybe ask him what happened after the next match,” he wrote, teasing fans and his golf rival alike.

Alcaraz Reflects on His Tennis Form

Despite the playful tension off the course, Alcaraz remains in top form on the tennis court, extending his winning streak to 21 matches. The world No. 2, who is set to face Andrey Rublev in the fourth round of Wimbledon, shared his thoughts on his remarkable run. “It wasn’t the best tennis the whole 21 matches that I’ve won,” he admitted. “But I maintain myself really calm in the tough moments, and that’s what matters.” With a confidence that has been key to his success, Alcaraz is determined to continue his strong form as he progresses in the tournament.