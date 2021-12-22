Andy Murray admits to making a ‘poor judgment’ with Mohamed Salah after his incredible form for Liverpool.

Andy Murray, the tennis legend, admits he made a “huge mistake” by starting the season with Harry Kane instead of Mohamed Salah in his fantasy Premier League team.

In the summer, the Tottenham striker was linked with a move to Manchester City, but he chose to stay in North London, where he has battled for form this season.

Salah, on the other hand, is in top form for Liverpool, having scored 15 Premier League goals and 22 in all competitions so far.

Murray has compared Salah to Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho, and claims he regrets not selecting him for his team.

Murray told EuroSport, “I was thinking, well, he [Kane] is scoring 25, 30 goals a season for Tottenham, but he’s going to be scoring 35, 40 goals for Man City.”

“I waited until the last possible moment and kidnapped Kane, which I definitely regret.”

“I enjoy seeing him [Salah] play because he is so dynamic.”

“I adore his personality; he’s always had it, not always, but he’s usually smiling and seems to be having a good time.” It’s difficult not to like him for that; he scores incredible goals and is a joy to watch.

“I’m not comparing him to Lionel Messi, but they’re both left-footed, terrific dribblers and all that.” His personality reminds me a little bit of Ronaldinho’s.

“The way Salah goes about the game and whatnot reminds me a little bit of that, so I enjoy watching him.” This year, however, I made a mistake.” With 170 points, the Liverpool winger leads the FPL standings, followed by teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold with 126.

Despite scoring against Liverpool in the 2-2 draw on Sunday, Kane has only amassed 39 FPL points so far.