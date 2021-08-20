Andy Lonergan has completed his deal to Everton, shocking Liverpool fans.

Rafa Benitez startled Liverpool fans on Friday when he disclosed that Everton had signed one of his former players.

Andy Lonergan, a 37-year-old backup goalkeeper, is the player in question, and he joins a select group of Merseysiders who have taken the risk of moving across the Mersey.

Despite never appearing for the Reds, Lonergan won Premier League, FIFA Club World Cup, and UEFA Super Cup medals during his season with the club.

Benitez confirmed the short-term move during his pre-match press conference ahead of Everton’s game against Leeds, citing an injury to the club’s U23 goalkeeper.

“He’s a player who can provide us with some experience, as we needed to solve this situation just in case,” says the coach.

“We have a new signing, but it could be someone nobody expected.”

Supporters instantly flocked to social media to express their amusement at the former Leeds player’s decision to join their hated rivals.

Despite spending his first 11 years of his career with Preston, Lonergan is currently a journeyman reserve goalkeeper.

Everton is his NINTH club since leaving Bolton in 2015, with his most recent league outings coming in a League One loan spell with Rochdale in 2019.