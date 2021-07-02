Andy King has signed a one-year contract with Bristol City.

Andy King has agreed to a one-year contract with the option of a second year with Bristol City.

Before signing the contract, the 32-year-old free agent had been working with Nigel Pearson’s team throughout pre-season.

King previously played a key role in Leicester’s legendary Premier League title win in 2016 and also appeared in the Champions League for the team.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be here, I can’t wait to get started,” the midfielder told the Robins’ official website.

“I wanted to call Nigel as soon as I realized he had the position. My entire family is a Bristol City supporter, and I grew up watching play-off finals, the Johnstone Paint Trophy final, and attending games.”