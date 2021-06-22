Andy Irving has left Hearts to join Turkgucu Munich in Germany.

Andy Irving, a Scotland Under-21 international, has left Hearts to join Turkgucu Munich in Germany’s third division.

After the 21-year-old turned down a new contract offer from the Edinburgh club, Hearts said they would get an unknown figure in training compensation.

Irving played more than 60 times for Hearts and spent time on loan with Berwick and Falkirk.

“I had a tremendous dream of playing in Germany for a long time,” he told his new club’s official website.

“Turkgucu Munich was quick to notice me and put in a lot of effort to help me. I was immediately convinced by the club and its goal, which is why I wanted to be a member of this team and club.

“I’m definitely looking forward to seeing what it’s like to play in a different country and proving myself in this league.”