Andy Gray responds to Marcel Brands’ Everton exit, while Richard Keys makes an accusation against Rafa Benitez.

After the criticism he received following Everton’s defeat to Liverpool on Wednesday night, Andy Gray believes it was inevitable that Marcel Brands would be fired.

Brands has departed his post as Everton’s director of football after three and a half years at the club, according to The Washington Newsday.

Following the firing of Steve Walsh, Brands joined Goodison Park in 2018 and was named to the club’s board of directors just over a year later.

However, with over £300 million spent on players throughout his tenure, the Dutchman has had mixed outcomes in the transfer market.

After the 4-1 defeat to Liverpool at Goodison Park, Brands was challenged by an enraged supporter as he returned to his Main Stand seat.

“Did you recruit them?” the fan asked, pointing at the 59-year-old. “Is it only the players?” Brands responded. “After the flood of vitriol he got after the Liverpool game… and he did, more than anyone,” Everton veteran Gray recalled of Brands’ departure.

“More than Moshiri, Bill Kenwright, and Benitez combined.” This person bore the brunt of it, and he’s responsible for a lot of it. Quite a bit.

“He’s spent millions, and the majority of the players he’s brought in haven’t shown to be good enough thus far.”

Rafa Benitez, the current Blues manager, is under increasing pressure as a result of his team’s poor play, which has seen them drop down the league.

Despite the fact that the club is a few places above the relegation zone, owner Moshiri has stated that Benitez would not be fired and that the Spaniard requires more time to turn things around.

And Richard Keys, Gray’s co-host on beinSPORT, believes Brands’ departure enhances Benitez’s standing at the club but has little impact on the Blues’ ability to win games.

“He’s been involved in the process.” “He’s not the only one to blame,” Keys remarked. “This is bad news because, if Rafa Benitez stays, he will have complete influence over transactions.”

“And that is why Valencia fired him, why Liverpool fired him, and why he had a falling out with Mike Ashley because of Mike Ashley.””

