Andy Carroll outlines Liverpool’s request after his ill-fated move from Newcastle.

Andy Carroll has expressed sorrow for his time with Liverpool, admitting that he did not appreciate the opportunity he was given at Anfield.

Sir Kenny Dalglish, the Reds’ manager at the time, revealed the towering striker with a Uruguayan from Ajax named Luis Suarez in a £35 million signing from Newcastle in 2011.

Carroll battled for form and goals, while the latter went on to become one of Liverpool’s best attackers before joining Barcelona.

The striker was expected to be a threat in the air and a talismanic target man for Liverpool, but that did not happen, and he left the club after only a season and a half.

In an interview with Magpies veteran Alan Shearer for The Athletic, Carroll reflected on his time with Liverpool, saying that while the deadline day move was uncomfortable, he wished he had been more proactive and taken the chance he was given after being handed the number nine shirt.

“It was insane,” the 32-year-old frontman claimed. “I’d just bought a property in Newcastle, so I was settling down there, and suddenly I found myself in a motel in Liverpool, not knowing the city or anyone.

“I couldn’t figure out how to live and be at that club because I couldn’t get my head around it.

“I wanted to play the way I played at Newcastle. Liverpool, on the other hand, was a very different story.

“I should have embraced their views and listened to what they had to say.

“Now that I think about it, I didn’t appreciate what I had and what I could have accomplished.”

Carroll’s move to Liverpool happened so rapidly at the end of the 2011 transfer window that he left a member of Newcastle’s staff waiting for him at the training field.

“I remember being in the gym with Derek Wright, the Newcastle physio, and then I walked out to speak to the manager (Alan Pardew), and then I was in the shower, and then I was on the helicopter, and I was gone,” the attacker recalled.

“Derek was expecting me to return to the gym!”

