Andy Carroll, a former Liverpool striker, has signed with a new club.

Andy Carroll, a former Liverpool striker, has signed a short-term deal with Championship side Reading until the middle of January.

After failing to find a new club, the 32-year-old was released by Newcastle United in the summer and became a free agent.

Carroll joined Liverpool for a club-record £35 million in 2011, but he struggled to make an impression there before moving to West Ham in 2013.

Carroll’s tenure at Anfield was cut short by injuries, as he only scored six times in 44 Premier League appearances.

“Andy is searching for a new challenge in his profession, and we’re looking for someone who can help us.”