Andy Cannon has been signed by Hull City.

Andy Cannon, a midfielder for Hull City, has signed a two-year contract.

Last season, the 25-year-old made 43 appearances for Portsmouth, scoring twice and assisting three goals as they narrowly lost out on a place in the Sky Bet League One play-offs.

Cannon joins Hull as they prepare for their return to the Championship following last season’s promotion.

“Andy is an all-action midfielder who likes to get on the ball and make things happen,” head coach Grant McCann remarked on the Tigers’ website.

“With so much competition for Andy’s signature, we’re thrilled he’s chosen to come here, and we can’t wait to work with him.”

Hull has the option of extending Cannon’s contract for another year.