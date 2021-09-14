Andros Townsend sends a message from Rafa Benitez to Demarai Gray and claims Everton will change formation.

Rafa Benitez’s winning attitude has pushed Everton players to set new goals on a weekly basis, according to Andros Townsend.

Yesterday evening at Goodison Park, the Blues grabbed another three points under the Benitez regime, with the club’s summer additions once again stealing the show.

Townsend put the Toffees ahead with a magnificent strike after assisting Michael Keane’s opener, and Demarai Gray scored for the third league game in a row.

Both players have made an immediate impact since joining the club, but Townsend has stated that Benitez still expects a lot more from them.

“He wants everything, he wants us all,” the former Crystal Palace midfielder told Sky Sports following the win last night. He never allows us to rest on our laurels.

“Demarai had a tremendous start, scoring two goals in his previous two games before to tonight. Can you still make runs in behind if the manager pushes you? Is it still possible to be clinical? Are you able to react? Is it possible for you to react when you lose the ball?

“After the game, he was the same; he didn’t congratulate me on my goal. I’m not sure what he said, but I believe it was something along the lines of “you’re too wide” or “you’re not getting behind.”

“You know how he is, Jamie [Carragher], he never compliments you. Always striving to better yourself as a player. That’s what I admire in a manager, as I’ve already stated. I’m looking forward to reuniting with him.”

During the first half, the Blues struggled to adjust to their 3-4-3 shape against the Clarets, but a shift in strategy after Sean Dyche’s team seized the lead turned the game around.

Townsend has confessed that the Everton players are still getting used to the new system and that they will continue to work on it throughout the season.

“During the international break and this week, we worked a lot on it [the new system].” But it’s not an easy formation; I believe Chelsea have nailed it,” the 30-year-old explained.

