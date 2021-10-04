Andros Townsend of Everton disputes Mohamed Salah and Lionel Messi’s claims, saying, “I don’t agree.”

Andros Townsend has remarked on Mo Salah’s quality while also making a light-hearted joke at talkSPORT analyst Jamie O’Hara.

Liverpool’s star striker scored a superb solo goal to put the hosts 2-1 up at Anfield in a 2-2 draw with Manchester City on Sunday afternoon.

That inspired Jamie Carragher to declare the Egyptian international the finest player in Europe, as he now sits atop the Premier League’s top scorers with six goals and three assists thus far this season.

Salah was the closest thing the English game had to Lionel Messi, according to O’Hara, but Townsend was having none of it when he spoke to talkSPORT on Monday morning.

“He’s [Salah] absolutely up there, that’s for sure!” the Everton winger said when asked about Carragher’s remarks.

“I disagree with Mr Clickbait’s assertion that he is the closest thing we have to Messi. That does not sit well with me!”

Townsend was also asked about the encounter as a whole, which saw Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola’s teams compete in a fantastic match full of high-quality goals.

On Sunday afternoon, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah scored for the Reds, while Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne scored for the visitors – all goals coming in the second half.

“It was incredible, wasn’t it? Townsend admitted, “The best advertisement you can have for the Premier League.”

“It was fantastic. You didn’t sure which way it was going to go since there were world-class players wherever you looked.

“It was a fantastic promotion for the Premier League.”