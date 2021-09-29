Andros Townsend of Everton claims that Sam Allardyce is ‘waking’ after ignoring Mauricio Pochettino.

Former Everton manager Sam Allardyce helped Andros Townsend undergo a “awakening” as he came to terms with modifying his game, according to Townsend.

Since arriving at Goodison Park in the summer, the winger has had an immediate impact, scoring four goals and assisting three times in all competitions.

At the start of this season, his performances in royal blue have been marked by hard work and dedication, but the 30-year-old admitted he struggled to adapt his skills following an injury in 2013.

Townsend had a hamstring injury shortly after receiving his maiden England cap as a 22-year-old, which hampered the explosive pace on which he relied for most of his game.

In an interview with Everton’s official club magazine, the winger explained how Allardyce assisted him in adjusting to what his body could handle.

“I battled so much after that,” he said. My mind wanted to do things that my body couldn’t anymore.

“In the past, I’d just knock it and go, relying on my speed to get by folks. To lose my man, I had to learn to execute a talent, drop a stepover, and be a little cuter over time, rather than having a one-on-one sprint to the byline.

“I’m not sure if it was a mental or bodily adverse effect, or both. Adapting took me four to five years.

“It wasn’t until 2017 under Sam Allardyce that I realized I couldn’t be this luxury player who is only judged on what he does in the final third that I had an epiphany and realized I couldn’t be this luxury player who is only judged on what he does in the final third.

“Because I hadn’t been able to accomplish it in the last third like I used to for the previous three or four years. ‘How do I have a career in the Premier League without that explosive pace?’ I had to ask myself.

“I started doing the opposite side of it, going back and playing more of a box-to-box midfielder, rather than just causing havoc in the final third.”

Townsend was a Tottenham Hotspur player for over 16 years before departing the club permanently in January 2016.

However, the winger previously stated that he wasn’t always eager to. “The summary has come to an end.”