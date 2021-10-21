Andros Townsend is working with Everton coach Marco Silva to improve his game.

During his limited time at Everton, Andros Townsend has wasted little time in proving a number of people incorrect.

It’s fair to say that when he became Rafa Benitez’s first summer signing in July, fan excitement wasn’t exactly soaring.

By his own admission, the winger did not achieve the level of performance that he would have desired at Crystal Palace, scoring less than three goals in all competitions only once throughout his time at Selhurst Park.

However, only nine games into the current season, the 30-year-old has already scored five goals, three in the Premier League and two in the Carabao Cup.

Everton may be witnessing a different side of Townsend, and his efforts to develop himself aren’t limited to the field.

Of course, his performances have provided an opportunity for the former Palace man to demonstrate how much of a team player he can be over the duration of a 90-minute game, working relentlessly in both attack and defense for his team.

However, in a recent interview with the club’s official YouTube channel, the winger provided some insight into a part of his game that spectators are not privy to.

“What isn’t my bread and butter is, say, a goal against QPR, Huddersfield, or Old Trafford,” he remarked.

“Getting into the six-yard box or staying with the play on a counter-attack, and trusting my teammates to find me.” I value those goals more than the ugly ones that get you 10 or fifteen per season.

“I go over my last game’s individual clips. Alan [Kelly], their goalie, will email us a video of how he saves the night before the game.

“For example, David de Gea likes to save with his legs in the last game, so make sure he can’t get them with his legs.”

This is an excellent encapsulation of the mentality that made him so beloved at Goodison Park in the early months of his Merseyside career.

Townsend has previously stated that he was aware that Everton supporters "didn't want" him when the