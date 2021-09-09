Andros Townsend has slammed critics of Demarai Gray’s Everton deal.

Demarai Gray, according to Andros Townsend, is already proving to be one of the summer’s “bargains,” similar to Lionel Messi.

Gray joined the Blues on a three-year agreement from Bayer Leverkusen in July, and he quickly became acquainted with his new teammates in the United States.

Gray had a strong pre-season and has played a key role in Everton’s seven-point start to the Premier League season.

Gray scored his first goal for the Blues in a 2-2 tie with Leeds United a week after helping them overcome Southampton on the opening day.

Gray then scored his second goal of the season in a 2-0 win over Brighton at the Amex before the international break.

And Townsend has fired back at those who questioned Everton’s choice to sign the 25-year-old during the summer transfer window, comparing the move to PSG’s free signing of Lionel Messi from Barcelona.

“You know what, I don’t know why, but Everton received a lot of stick when they signed him,” he told talkSPORT. ‘What were they thinking when they signed Demarai Gray?’

“But he is a player, and I recall Demarai Gray coming through at Leicester and being the next best thing.

“He was sharp, he was direct, and yeah, he may have lost his way a little bit with off-the-field troubles for one reason or another, but he’s still the same Demarai Gray who came into the scene at Leicester.

“And it’s a match made in heaven with a manager like Rafa, who leaves no stone unturned and wants to enhance every part of the player, as you can see with Demarai Gray’s form.

“It’s undoubtedly one of the summer’s best buys. Listen, Messi signed a free transfer to PSG, which tells a lot about Demarai Gray’s start.”