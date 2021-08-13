Andros Townsend exposes the circumstances of Rafa Benitez’s transfer phone conversation, as well as why the Everton manager is constantly on the phone.

When Andros Townsend’s phone began to flash with Rafa Benitez’s name, he was about to go on television.

After being released by Crystal Palace six days earlier, the winger was filling his summer while waiting for offers by working as a pundit for ITV for Euro 2020.

And the newly appointed Everton manager wanted to chat with him 10 minutes before Italy and Spain faced off in the semi-final at Wembley.

Townsend freely acknowledges that he was not anticipating the call. Sure, they were hoping for it, but given how long it had been since they had worked together, they weren’t sure it would happen.

Townsend told The Washington Newsday, “Probably, in my wildest dreams, I thought he might come back for me and hoped he would, but I truly didn’t think anything of it [when Benitez was linked with Everton].”

Seamus Coleman expresses his disappointment as he sends a message to Everton’s objectives.

“It was only when I was working for ITV at the Euros semi-final, Italy versus Spain, that the phone rang. It’s Rafa, and he’s the manager.

“Basically, he said, ‘Andros, I know you’re out of contract, but I’ve been watching you for the past three or four months, and I know you can still work.’ I haven’t examined the situation at Everton yet; please bear with me and we’ll see what we can do.’

“I realized it may be serious after that call, so I tried to put off all the other offers and interest until the Everton one came.”

“It was literally 10 minutes before the game and I was about to go on the air,” she said. It was also a phone call I couldn’t refuse!” With a laugh, he adds.

Townsend made 10 appearances for Benitez at Newcastle in early 2016, scoring three goals and providing two assists in the Spaniard’s first season in charge after taking over from Steve McLaren at St James’ Park.

Following Newcastle’s relegation, Townsend was transferred to Crystal Palace, but Benitez attempted to repurchase him once the club had secured a return to the Premier League.

So why did Townsend have doubts about Benitez’s interest in him?

“Listen, Newcastle was five or six years ago.”

“The summary comes to an end.”