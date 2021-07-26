Andros Townsend discusses his Everton debut and the significant progress he has made.

Andros Townsend spoke about his Everton debut against Millonarios and the significant improvements he still wants to make.

On Sunday evening, the 30-year-old started as Rafa Benitez’s team resumed their pre-season training with a penalty shootout victory over Colombian opponents to win the Florida Cup.

The game ended 1-1 in regulation time, but the Blues won the shootout 10-9 with to Asmir Begovic scoring and then saving the game-winning penalty kicks.

Townsend came close to giving his Everton career a perfect start in the first half, but a superb left-footed effort after cutting in from the right wing cannoned off the woodwork.

Despite not scoring, the winger was overjoyed to be playing for his new squad and was looking forward to receiving upgrades from Benitez following the game.

“I really loved the game, and it was good to be out there playing in front of the American fans,” he told evertontv.

“They probably won’t be able to see Everton play live for a few years, so it was good to repay them and win the game, which is the most important thing,” he said.

“I delivered a few of excellent crosses into the box and came close to scoring. I had two similar shots in training a few days previously, and I hit both in the top corner, but this one struck the crossbar.

“I’m very fortunate to be playing with world-class players; they put me in fantastic positions, and hopefully next time I can hit one a little lower and join this illustrious club.

“I need to continue to improve. I know the manager well, and I’m confident he’ll go over the game tape with me and point out my strong and weak points, so I can develop and assist this club in every way possible.

“When I speak with him, he’ll tell me what I could have done differently and what positions he wants me to fill.

“He wants to keep upgrading players, which is why I was brought in.”

