Andros Townsend discloses what Rafa Benitez looks for in his Everton team and admits to Salomon Rondon.

Andros Townsend recalls, “Even going out of the car and into the hotel, I’ve been stopped two or three times.” “I was requested for a photo by a guy on his stag do dressed as a cheerleader!”

Even though the winger only joined Everton in July, he is well aware that he has joined a club in a city where the locals are devoted to their game and their team.

With two young children, the Toffees summer signing admits he hasn’t had the opportunity to fully see the country, with much of his leisure time spent in soft play areas.

However, just thinking about the Blues feeling on Merseyside makes his face light up. He joined Everton on a free transfer this summer.

The Washington Newsday joins Townsend on his short stroll from a city center hotel to Williamson Square, where he is attending McDonalds’ Fun Football Festival to kick around with local kids over the international break, for an exclusive interview.

He’s only a few yards into his adventure and already he’s being recognized and praised for his start with the Blues. “Well in Andros, excellent start,” exclaim four Evertonians, likely two fathers with their sons, who are quick to spot the newcomer. A young selfie seeker calls out, “Andros! Andros! Andros!” after a few more steps had been taken. Townsend is always willing to pose for a snapshot.

“It’s a large city that is incredibly football dominated, and that’s wonderful for me,” he says, his face lit up with a dazzling smile.

“Even while I’m driving to the stadium, I make sure to look at people heading to the stadium so I can get a sense of the mood and feel the passion before I enter.”

“It’s a fantastic place, and I hope I can do everything I can to make Everton Football Club proud of the city.”

Townsend turned 30 only days before joining the Blues, so this feels like a fresh start for him. He talks about joining Everton following five seasons with Crystal Palace. “The summary has come to an end.”